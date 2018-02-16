SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Apple's new Cupertino campus is beautiful, but it might be dangerous.
According to business website "Market Watch," there are at least a half dozen incidents where employees have injured themselves by walking into glass walls or doors.
Two people even had to get medical treatment for injuries. Apple isn't commenting on the problem, but it could turn into a legal issue. California law requires companies to protect employees by putting up barriers or marking glass walls and doors to keep people safe.
