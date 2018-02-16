  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

'Souvla' Opening 4th Location In The Marina

Photos: Souvla

By Hoodline
Greek restaurant Souvla is slated to open its fourth location in the former David's Tea space at 2272 Chestnut St. (and Scott), the company announced today.

"Within San Francisco, our most requested neighborhood for a Souvla has always been the Marina," founder and CEO Charles Bililies said in a statement.

"Opening one location per year since 2014 has allowed to focus on our growing team and the success of each new restaurant," he added. The new outpost is planned to open before the end of summer.

Souvla has locations in Hayes Valley, NoPa and the Mission, but the new spot will be similar in size and layout to its Hayes Street flagship.

Open daily from 11 to 10, the new location will offer indoor and outdoor seating, a dining room anchored around an eight-spit rotisserie, vintage brass and copper accents, olive trees, and black and white portraits from Greece that match the other three restaurants.
Photo: Google Maps

Bililies said Souvla has been searching for the right space in the neighborhood for a few years, but with Marina Green, Fort Mason, and Crissy Field nearby, representatives expect takeout and delivery to play a significant role.
