  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

Chinese New Year taboos and traditions

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to invite luck and prosperity into the Year of the Dog, Chinese tradition says there are some things you should avoid.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Stop sweeping. Let the laundry pile up. Absolutely do not wash your hair. Unless, of course, you don't mind a year of bad luck.

That's right, the arrival of Chinese New Year comes with some serious beliefs about health, wealth and prosperity.

Known as the Spring Festival, celebrations of Chinese New Year begin one day before, and last until the 15th day of the new year.

It's believed that a person's actions throughout the 15-day festival will affect them (and their family) for the entire year to follow, so these traditions should be strictly observed.

Using knives and scissors, for example, might cause a mishap that could bring inauspicious things.

The simple task of sweeping could sweep away wealth. And women who leave the house on New Year's Day risk an entire year of bad luck.

In 2018, many people consider at least a few of these traditions outdated; but as luck would have it, belief runs deep, so in the Year of the Dog, they are still very much a part of Chinese New Year and the Spring Festival.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylunar new yearchinatownholidayu.s. & worldabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video