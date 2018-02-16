  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUZZWORTHY

Woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it

EMBED </>More Videos

A Crestline woman said she spotted a sasquatch in the San Bernardino mountains and filed a lawsuit to prove it. (KABC)

By
CRESTLINE, Calif. --
A Crestline woman said she spotted a sasquatch in the San Bernardino mountains and filed a lawsuit to prove it.

"If they wanted to hurt us that day they could have," Claudia Ackley said. "We were right there."

Ackley was hiking a trail in Blue Jay with her two daughters on March 17, 2017, between 6:30 and 7 p.m. She said her daughters noticed it first.

"They're standing right there frozen looking at something," Ackley said. She believes they were looking at Bigfoot.

RELATED: Bigfoot allegedly caught on Yellowstone webcam

"He looked like a Neanderthal man with a lot of hair," Ackley said. "About 800 pounds. I was trying to tell it to please not hurt us, and that's when he just stared at me."

Ackley said the sasquatch was perched in a tree, about 30 feet above the ground. She said there were two other sasquatches nearby.

"All I'm thinking is please don't get near us because I have my children," she said.

Ackley called 911, but said the authorities didn't believe her.

"I'm sorry you saw a bear,'" Ackley said. "And I said no; this was no bear. I know what I saw."

Ackley has filed a lawsuit against the state of California, as well as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, for refusing to acknowledge the existence of the species of Bigfoot. The spokesperson for the CDFW would not comment because of the pending lawsuit.

"They're on our property. They knock on our walls. They look through our windows," Ackley said. "It's more and more and more."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybigfootcaught on videolawsuitcalifornia department of fish and wildlifeu.s. & worldbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video