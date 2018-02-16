  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
VIDEO: Crook accidentally smashes partner in face with a brick

Have you ever wondered what happens when you add bricks to boneheads? Well, according to a viral surveillance video, you get a break-in gone wrong. (KTRK)

SHANGHAI, China --
Have you ever wondered what happens when you add bricks to boneheads?

Well, according to a viral surveillance video, you get a break-in gone wrong.

Police in Shanghai released video showing two suspects approaching a business.

They each have a brick in their hand and one throws it at the door, but the other one didn't hit his target.

The would-be crook missed his throw and appeared to knock his accomplice out cold.

The video shows the suspect picking up his unconscious partner, and fleeing the scene.

