VIDEO: Crook accidentally smashes partner in face with a brick

SHANGHAI, China --Have you ever wondered what happens when you add bricks to boneheads?
Well, according to a viral surveillance video, you get a break-in gone wrong.
Police in Shanghai released video showing two suspects approaching a business.
They each have a brick in their hand and one throws it at the door, but the other one didn't hit his target.
The would-be crook missed his throw and appeared to knock his accomplice out cold.
The video shows the suspect picking up his unconscious partner, and fleeing the scene.
