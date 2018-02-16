  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
911 CALL

The 911 call turns 50

EMBED </>More Videos

On the 50th anniversary of America's first 911 call, San Jose's police chief and acting fire chief came together Friday to recognize the city's call-takers. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
On the 50th anniversary of America's first 911 call, San Jose's police chief and acting fire chief came together to recognize those who are typically the first point of contact for residents during emergency situations.

ABC7 News was at the San Jose Police Department Communications Center Friday as dispatchers and call takers were honored for their work. We spoke to a couple of staffers who shared what it's like to work under such intense situations. They also explained how technology has evolved and continues to impact them on a daily basis.

RELATED: Alameda County Sheriff's Office rolls out text to 911

For example, with the invention of the cell phone, call takers now find themselves having to field more cases than ever before. In the past, when there was a fire, the center may have received three to four calls.

Now, they might get upwards of 50 calls for just one instance. Despite the extra workload, the center is committed to screening each and every phone call to ensure the proper response.

San Jose call takers answer 565,000 emergency calls and 380,000 non-emergency calls on an annual basis. The city is currently working on implementing a 'text to 911' feature within the coming months. Down the road, San Jose hopes to incorporate next-gen software that would also enable callers to submit videos to the communications center, among other features.

The nation's first 9-1-1 call was placed on February 16, 1968, in Haleyville, Ala. California's statewide system initially launched in 1972, but wasn't fully completed until 1985.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycrimesafety911 callnursesdoctorsbuzzworthySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
911 CALL
San Francisco looking into retrofitting red emergency call boxes
State OES report says Sonoma Co. firestorm emergency response could have been better
Alameda County Sheriff's Office rolls out text to 911
Do not call 911 for the flu
More 911 call
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video