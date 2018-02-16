  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FEEL GOOD

17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video shows a student saving an assistant track coach after he collapsed at the gym last October. (KTRK)

TWINSBURG, Ohio --
Dramatic video shows a student saving an assistant track coach after he collapsed at the gym last October.

"I set the weights on the floor and was catching my breath between sets and next thing I know face-first on the floor, not breathing and had no pulse," Chuck Glover, who coaches at Twinsburg High School in Ohio, said.

Glover, who said he works out three times a week and is on a heart-healthy diet, had just suffered a massive heart attack.

RELATED: Stanford marks 50 years since first U.S. adult heart transplant performed there

"I always considered myself pretty fit," Glover said. "I'm probably carrying a little more weight than I should, but I never had any indication, no symptoms, no pain."

Nearby, 17-year old gym lifeguard Nicole Fruscella -- who attends the high school where Glover coaches -- was doing her homework in the gym office.

"My manager called me, told me to grab the trauma bag and go to the fitness center," Fruscella said.

Suddenly, it was time to put her lifesaving training into action.

RELATED:Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life

Newly released surveillance video from the gym shows Fruscella, armed with a portable defibrillator, rushing into the weight-training area to help Glover.

"We do training twice a month on CPR and on how to use the defibrillator, so I was prepared," Fruscella said. "We cut open his shirt, set up the defibrillator, it told us to shock him, so we did. EMS arrived shortly after that."

Paramedics rushed Glover to the hospital, where he underwent heart surgery immediately, followed by another procedure in December, he said.

Despite always having had regular cholesterol levels, Glover said doctors told him he had a nearly complete blockage in a main artery.

RELATED:Paramedics save life of 91-year-old man, reunite at hospital

"My cardiologist told me that the survival rate is less than 5 percent. The response time is probably the most critical element. The fact that Nicole was there was in less than 2 1/2 minutes saved me," Glover said.

"It's crazy for me to think that I'm basically the reason this guy's alive," Fruscella added.

"Every time I see her, I gotta give her a big hug and I start crying," said Glover.

"I just feel like there was an angel on my shoulder that day and her name was Nicole."

Related Topics:
societyheart attackstudentsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
FEEL GOOD
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Jordan Bell coaches girls with Warrior spirit at Oakland event
Warriors' JaVale McGee becomes barista at Peet's Coffee in SF
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
Waffle House worker brought to tears during honor for kindness
More feel good
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video