FOOD & DRINK

4 New Eateries To Check Out In The Outer Richmond

Seafood curry at Jijime. | Photo: David C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the freshest new eateries in the Outer Richmond? From sushi to dim sum to Turkish fare, read on for a list of the newest spots to debut in the outer avenues.

Jijime


5524 Geary Blvd. (between 19th Ave. & 20th Ave.)

Jijime is a Korean and Japanese fusion spot focused on small plates like pot stickers, salmon sashimi, savory pancakes, and kimchi quesadillas, among other options. For heartier appetites, several don bowls are available, including unagi, pork, salmon and jook. Soups range from $11.95 for chicken noodle to $13.95 for galbi noodle soup with short ribs.

On Yelp, customers call out a number of dishes for praise, including the Monkey Brain (deep-fried mushroom with spicy salmon) for $7, as well as the panna cotta and creme brulee desserts. The restaurant currently holds 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on the site.

Yelper Rey M., who reviewed Jijime on February 14th, wrote: "Food was excellent! Had everything I look for out of a small plate/tapas restaurant in general. Great variety of plates, acceptable portions and 90% of the tapas are under $10."

Jijime is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am-9:30pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Feng Ze Yuan


4401 Balboa St. (between 45th Ave. & 46th Ave.)
Photo: Jennifer T./Yelp

Feng Ze Yuan is a Chinese dim sum and barbecue spot that offers noodles and more. The wide-reaching menu includes classic dim sum plates like shu mai dumplings, sticky rice in lotus leaves, and rice noodle rolls, while an array of barbecue options include roasted chicken, duck or pork rice plates.

There's also a full array of entrees, ranging from Americanized dishes like honey walnut shrimp and chicken wings to more traditionally Chinese options like braised sea cucumber.

Feng Ze Yuan's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 14 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.

Yelper Eva O., who reviewed Feng Ze Yuan on December 29th, wrote: "David and Elaine are fantastic, along with their kitchen team! Rarely are you able to find a restaurant that cooks steamed clams and not find ANY sand in the dish. This place is amazing."

Feng Ze Yuan is open weekdays from 10:30am-3pm, daily from 5pm-9:30pm, and weekends from 9:30am-3pm.

Lokma


1801 Clement St. (between 19th Ave. & 20th Ave.)
Photo: Genevieve Y./Yelp

Lokma, a breakfast and brunch spot, is the debut restaurant from owner Emre Kabayel, a Richmond resident who wrapped up a restaurant apprenticeship last year.

Kabayel told Hoodline that the menu was inspired by his upbringing in Turkey, and the dishes include Turkish specialties like sujuk (a dry, spicy sausage), pastirma (air-cured beef), and menemen (seasoned scrambled eggs).

On the sweeter side, there's Greek yogurt pancakes with seasonal fruit. And if you've got to have your avocado toast or kale and mushroom omelet, those are on the menu, too.

Lokma currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Nick S., who reviewed Lokma on February 11th, wrote: "Great spot! Only been open five days, but loving what I'm seeing so far during their soft launch. Waiter recommended the Turkish breakfast, and it was great! So many options on the plate."

Lokma is open Tuesday-Sunday from 9am-2pm. (It's closed on Monday.)

Nobuyuki


2221 Clement St. (between 45th Ave. & 46th Ave.)
Photo: Bonnie Y./Yelp

Nobuyuki is a sushi bar and Japanese spot that features an all-omakase (chef's choice) selection for $65. Diners can expect to see a rotating menu of sushi, sashimi, and other traditional dishes, with fresh seafood delivered daily. There's a sake pairing for the omakase selection, too.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Nobuyuki has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Bonnie Y., who reviewed Nobuyuki on January 24th, wrote: "Love this little Japanese restaurant! Great chef, who really knows what authentic Japanese food/real sushi is. Love the ambience of this place too."

Hours for Nobuyuki vary; phone the restaurant (415-346-3030) to confirm your preferred dining time.
