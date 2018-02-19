SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It tempted us as kids.
It tempts us as adults.
Mom always warned us not to eat the cookie dough.
But she never went to DOUGHP. That's a San Francisco eatery that serves us scoops of real cookie dough.
Not ice cream cookie dough, but a full serving of the gooey delight.
Kelsey Witherow founded DOUGHP (pronounced "dope").
She uses an egg substitute to prevent salmonella poisoning and heat treats the flour to kill off e.coli bacteria.
That leaves only the calories to worry about.
DOUGHP is opening a store on Pier 39, on the second level next to the Crab House.
It's grand opening is set for Saturday, February 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There's discounts for locals and a buy-one-get-one offer if you share their event page on Facebook.
San Francisco residents get a discount on purchases year-round.