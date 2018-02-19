  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD

Forget what mom said, this cookie dough you can safely eat

A new San Francisco store, DOUGHP, is selling edible cookie dough, the real stuff. The cookie dough uses an egg substitute and has been treated to kill off harmful bacteria. (KGO)

Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It tempted us as kids.

It tempts us as adults.

Mom always warned us not to eat the cookie dough.

But she never went to DOUGHP. That's a San Francisco eatery that serves us scoops of real cookie dough.
Not ice cream cookie dough, but a full serving of the gooey delight.

Kelsey Witherow founded DOUGHP (pronounced "dope").

She uses an egg substitute to prevent salmonella poisoning and heat treats the flour to kill off e.coli bacteria.

That leaves only the calories to worry about.

DOUGHP is opening a store on Pier 39, on the second level next to the Crab House.
HOODLINE: Weekend events

It's grand opening is set for Saturday, February 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There's discounts for locals and a buy-one-get-one offer if you share their event page on Facebook.

San Francisco residents get a discount on purchases year-round.
