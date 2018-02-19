Ask Finney: Savings Accounts, 'Lost' Credit Card Rewards Points, Cellphone Overcharges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Sophia from Ukiah asked: Is there such a thing as a good old-fashioned savings account anymore? Like a brick and mortar bank? I prefer not to bet on the stock market.
Answer 1:
There are plenty of brick and mortar banks, and they all offer savings accounts. They don't pay much in interest, the highest rates now are under two-percent, and generally come from online banks. A good place to look at interest rates for savings accounts is on BankRate.com. Click here for a link. Good luck!
Question 2:
Robert asked: I accidentally closed my Master Card. But I only knew after I closed it, that I had almost $200 in rewards. Can I still get a check in that amount given to me?
Answer 2:
Not likely. Most accounts are pretty clear that all points disappear when the account is closed. Airline and hotel cards are the exception. You might want to call and ask to have the account reinstated. Sometimes you can hang on to the points that way.
Question 3:
Kathy asked: My cellphone company overcharged me $105 dollars while I was visiting Mexico. They agreed to refund me, but they're paying me back in monthly installments, instead of a lump sum. Is there anything I can do?
Answer 3:
I'm glad they agreed to a refund, but that's odd for them to set up a payment plan. Call back, and ask them to refund the money all at once. If they say no, contact me here at the station. I will be happy to ask for you.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.