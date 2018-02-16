ICYMI: Valentine's Day weddings, 'Black Panther' hits theaters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's been a rough one, but there are still reasons to smile. ICYMI, here's a look at some of the things that lifted our spirits, the week of Feb. 12, 2108.
What to do on Valentine's day? I know, let's get married! That's what so many couples rushed to do on Cupid's favorite day, and we were all hearts! Click here for the story.
Reliving this historic day makes us feel as proud as ever. The14th anniversary of San Francisco's leading step in the fight for marriage equality. Click here for the story.
A simple gesture can bring people together. On a nationwide tour, the "Connect Guys" came to San Francisco to show how it's done. Click here for the story.
"Black Panther", directed by an Oakland native, had its big hometown premiere. Its most important super power may be how it inspires a whole community. Click here for the story.
