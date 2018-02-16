Police seeking Oklahoma double homicide suspect spotted in SF last month

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a 2017 double homicide in Oklahoma and who was spotted in San Francisco as recently as last month.Authorities have been seeking Harlon Foss, 45, after he was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 21 double murder of his grandparents in Oklahoma's McIntosh County, according to police.Foss was last seen near San Francisco's Aquatic Park on Jan. 10.Police said Foss is an outdoorsman experienced in wilderness survival and may be living in a wooded area or park. He also goes by the names Harold Lee Foss, Hawkin Lee Foss, and Lee Foss.He's described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and with hazel eyes and brown, balding hair, according to police.Foss is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should immediately call 911.