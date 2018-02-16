FBI under scrutiny after failing to investigate tips on Florida shooter

A stunning admission from the Federal Bureau of Investigations Friday, over the handling of not one, but two overlooked tips regarding Marjory Stoneman High School shooter Nikolas Cruz."On behalf of myself, over 1,000 employees of the Miami field office, we regret any additional pain this has caused," said FBI Special Agent Rob Lasky, at a press conference in Southern Florida on Friday.One call came in last fall. The second, specifically alerting the FBI of Cruz's social media posts, his desire to kill, and his gun ownership. All just 6 weeks before 14 students and 3 staff members were gunned down and killed.Former FBI agent, Rick Smith believes the agency dropped the ball."They are supposed to disseminate that to the field office, Miami in this case, and later do a background check and contact the school and interview the suspect and neutralize this. Instead, that wasn't done and it looks to be that was inexcusable."Also troubling: the number of times the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to Cruz's home. Deputies were dispatched over 20-times in recent years.Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County also spoke at Friday's press conference. "Every one of these calls for service will be looked at and scrutinized."Congresswoman Jackie Speier says this is a prime example of how different agencies on a state and federal level must learn to work together. "There needs to be multi-agency coordination efforts. Communication is key to moving forward."