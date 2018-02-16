Aragon High in San Mateo promotes unity with viral lip-sync video

A high school in San Mateo is back at it -- promoting inclusiveness through an amazing music video.Just about the entire student body joined in for Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" at Aragon High School.The video shows off all the school's clubs and teams.The students spent eight months planning and organizing the Lip Dub as a way of honoring the diversity that exists on their campus and also as a way for showing what an inclusive and welcoming school community they have.Each component of the video was executed by students.The school first went viral with its "Uptown Funk" lip dub in 2016.