Person of interest detained after 1 dead, 1 gravely injured in San Francisco shooting

Police in San Francisco Saturday morning have detained a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night near Golden Gate Park's Panhandle area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police in San Francisco Saturday morning have detained a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night near Golden Gate Park's Panhandle area.

As officers were trying to apprehend the person of interest, they were involved in an officer-involved shooting, police said.

There were no reported injuries in the officer-involved, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the person of interest.

On Friday at 6:28 p.m., officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded to Oak and Stanyan streets on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim died, and the other is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

Police said it appears there was an argument between a group of people when a man shot the two victims.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 gravely wounded in SF shooting

The suspect fled the scene on foot to Fell Street, used the gun to carjack a vehicle and then fled the area.

This morning at 12:13 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle on Alameda Street near De Haro Street.

The vehicle was unoccupied, but it was parked behind a recreational vehicle that was occupied, police said.

Police made contact with the occupants, and several people exited the vehicle, but one person remained inside.

Officers made contact with the person inside, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The officers established a perimeter around the vehicle, and a Tactical Unit and Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., the occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police said the occupant in the recreational vehicle is the person of interest in the Friday night homicide and carjacking.

The police department will hold a town hall meeting in the coming days regarding the officer-involved shooting.

The incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail, The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the Department of Police Accountability and the SFPD Internal Affairs Unit.
