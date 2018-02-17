  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Car crashes through front of Fremont pizza parlor, pinning customer underneath

FREMONT, Calif. --
A car crashed through the front of a Fremont pizza parlor Saturday morning, pinning a 65-year-old customer underneath it, police said.

A 1999 Honda Civic drove through the front of the Little Caesars pizza restaurant at 4736 Thornton Ave. at Dusterberry Way around 11:30 a.m., hitting a customer, according to police.

Officers arrived within minutes along with firefighters and paramedics. Working together, they were able to get the customer out from under the vehicle pinning him to the ground, police said.

The customer was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man, was not injured, police said. He mistook the gas pedal for the brake as he was parking in front of the restaurant, according to police.

The restaurant was badly damaged and couldn't re-open, police said. No one else was injured in the crash.
