San Francisco tech conference empowers girls to pursue STEM careers

A tech conference in San Francisco Saturday aimed to inspire more high school girls to go into careers in science and technology. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A tech conference in San Francisco Saturday aimed to inspire more high school girls to go into careers in science and technology.

Bay Area high school girls came to hear from female tech leaders from some of Silicon Valley's most powerful names including LinkedIn, Netflix and Medium.

Each imparted a powerful message about why there should be more women pursuing a STEM education.

The event was organized by a Fremont high schooler who founded a club at Mission San Jose High School to get more girls into tech.

It has not been easy.

"As soon as they join, there's not as many girls as them. It's still heavily male dominated," said San Jose high school student Priya Talreja.

For many students, today's event was their first opportunity to network with tech leaders too.
