  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Napa nursery workers protect plants ahead of cold spell

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't let the sunshine and blooming trees fool you. Winter weather is one the way with freezing temperatures expected Sunday through Wednesday in parts of the Bay Area including Napa. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Don't let the sunshine and blooming trees fool you. Winter weather is one the way with freezing temperatures expected Sunday through Wednesday in parts of the Bay Area including Napa.

At Van Winden's Garden Center, nursery workers covered rows of citrus trees to protect them from frigid overnight temperatures and the wind chill. They moved avocado plants and other vulnerable flowers and trees inside.

"For the past few weeks everybody thought it was Spring," said nursery worker Ed Fields. "You look around the nursery and everything is blooming. That's about to change."

Fields encourages people at home to cover plants with a sheet, bring them inside, or keep them warm with a light. He says a good trick is to wrap a plant with Christmas lights.

RELATED: See the ABC7 weather forecast for the week ahead

It's also important to keep plants hydrated. "Freezing temperatures draw water out of the ground," said Fields. "Draws water out of everything. So if the ground is not moist it's going to go after the plants and draw whatever water it can out of the plants."

Bob Wolfe at Clark's Ace Hardware says customers have been scooping up pipe insulation. He says pipe covers, "stop the frost from going into the pipe and freezing the water. When water freezes, it expands the pipe, and bursts the pipe."

He says they're also selling a lot of frost protection for plants.

The Napa Office of Emergency Services says capacity has been increased at the city's homeless shelters. Officials want to remind people of the risk of hypothermia, and to make sure space heaters and fireplaces are working properly. As always during a cold spell, it's best to bring pets inside.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldwinteraccuweatherfreezewinter weathergardeningNapaSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video