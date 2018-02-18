  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'We had this monster living under our roof' says family that took in alleged Florida shooter

New details are emerging about the man suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida school on Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

New details are emerging about the man suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida school on Wednesday.

The couple who took care of the alleged shooter after his mother died last November, according to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper, saying, "We had this monster living under our roof and we didn't know."

