New details are emerging about the man suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida school on Wednesday.
RELATED: Here are the victims of the Florida school shooting
The couple who took care of the alleged shooter after his mother died last November, according to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper, saying, "We had this monster living under our roof and we didn't know."
Click the video player above to see Lynda Lopez's full report.
Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
'We had this monster living under our roof' says family that took in alleged Florida shooter
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
More News
Top Video
More Video