I was at the beach on Saturday. It was about 70 degrees. Today I’m in the Santa Cruz Mountains looking for snow.

The recent warm weather may have made some people forget we're still in the middle of winter.Snow in the Santa Cruz Mountains never materialized but the cold weather caught some people off guard.A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains with the possibility of 2-4 inches of snow. Temperatures dropped to the low 30s but the moisture never arrived. The advisory was cancelled around 6:30 a.m.The cold weather made for an interesting camping trip for San Francisco residents, Nicky Goulimis and Julia Jezmir.Jezmir said, "I think perhaps we didn't look at the weather as closely as we should have, but it turned out to be this magical adventure. A very freezing and very memorable adventure."Yes, next time just a fourth pair of socks would've helped," said Goulimis.The cold weather is sticking around. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch starting at midnight.