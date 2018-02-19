  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Fire breaks out again at condo complex in Martinez

A one-alarm fire broke out early Monday morning at the same condominium complex in Martinez where a two-alarm blaze broke out Sunday morning, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents who escaped a huge fire yesterday rushed back Monday morning to check on their homes again after they heard there was another fire less than 24 hours later.

"I was kinda freaking out this morning because we thought everything was OK I was like, 'oh man hope everything didn't get damaged,'" said Ricky Lopez.

The blaze was reported at 1:25 a.m. today at 455 Eastgate Lane. Firefighters responded to the scene and had the blaze under control at 1:48 a.m., Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

Marshall said the building was not occupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

The fire was contained to the attic space of a building that had already burned in the original fire.

The first fire started Sunday at 4:15 a.m. Investigators say it started because someone left a pot on a kitchen stove. Five of the eight units were damaged. But everyone got out OK. No residents were hurt. One firefighter suffered an injury to his extremities but is expected to recover.

Marshall said Monday morning's fire is not suspicious in nature and that rekindles happen occasionally.
