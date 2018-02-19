  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Students, parents hold gun control rally in Santa Rosa

Typically, student observe President's Day by looking back at American History. In Santa Rosa Monday morning, their parents used this holiday to look current events directly in the eye. (Photo posted by Michelle Gervais/Facebook)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Typically, student observe President's Day by looking back at American History. In Santa Rosa Monday morning, their parents used this holiday to look current events directly in the eye.

RELATED: Pres. Trump pressured on gun control, facing backlash over tweets

Less than a week ago Michele Gervais was just a mother with a couple of twins.

Now, in Santa Rosa, she has helped give birth to a rally and a movement. On this national holiday when school kids learn about presidents and history, they're looking at current events--the Florida school shooting, and also staring down the National Rifle Association for contributing to political campaigns. "We would like to make history," said Gervais. "This is cathartic and commemorative."

Gervais wants people to rise up, "Not to argue, but to act in the spirit of right makes might. As adults we need to let the children lead us, letting our light shine."

RELATED: Make schools great again: Mom of Florida victim's call to action

The rally gained momentum on Facebook:

Click here to follow Wayne Freedman on Twitter.

Click here for more stories related to the Parkland school shooting.
Related Topics:
politicsrallygun controlgun lawsgun violencegunsstudentspresident's dayparkland school shootingSanta Rosa
