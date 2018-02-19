  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
San Francisco holds its first Black History Month parade

As far as parades are concerned, the 1st Annual Black History Month Parade was a small one, but it was just as powerful as some of the others events we've seen in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As far as parades are concerned, the 1st Annual Black History Month Parade was a small one, but it was just as powerful as some of the others events we've seen in San Francisco.

"We're so divided as a nation, we have to do a better job and work together, bring people together, " said Shawn Richards, who heads the nonprofit Brothers Against Guns.

The Parade started on Third Street and Carroll Avenue in the Bayview neighborhood and traveled north to the Bayview Opera House at Third Street and Newcomb Avnue. Along the way, participants sang an old James Brown 60's hit, "Say it Loud -- I'm Black and I'm proud."

"We're excited to bring attention to Black History Month and let everybody get excited about contributions of black folks here in this country and in San Francisco," expressed Shamman Walton, a board member with the San Francisco Unified School District.



Once at the Opera House, there was a celebratoin of food, cultural activities and performances.

Supervisor London Breed was the only mayoral candidate who came to the event.

Organizers say this is the first of many more events in the Bayview.

