SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Southern California assemblywoman accused of sexual harassment in complaint

A former employee of a Southern California assemblywoman accused of sexual harassment has filed a complaint with the state. (KGO-TV)

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KGO) --
A former employee of a Southern California assemblywoman accused of sexual harassment has filed a complaint with the state.

The former staffer says Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens fired him after he refused to play spin the bottle with her.

In his complaint, J. David Kernick says Garcia was disparaging to staff and others, used vulgar language and discussed topics inappropriate for the workplace.

The Assembly is already investigating claims she drunkenly groped a former staff member.

She denies the allegations.

