  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

What's the most expensive apartment for rent in San Francisco?

Photos: Zumper

SAN FRANCISCO --
Even if you're not looking for a new home, you might have wondered at some point: what's the most expensive apartment in San Francisco?

For most of us, it's a purely abstract question that opens the door to a few minutes of daydreaming. But for of you with with money with deep pockets, here's a look at the city's most lavish apartments, via rental site Zumper.

Not that you care, but these prices are subject to change _()_/.

2770 Green St. (Marina)




This single-family home at 2770 Green St. (at Baker Street) in the Marina has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in San Francisco is about $7,495/month, this place is currently going for $24,950/month.

The four-level home includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, garden access and ample natural lighting. The property offers garage parking, outdoor space, additional storage space and Bay views. Pets are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4318 26th St. (Noe Valley)




Offered at $19,500 per month, this single-family home at 4318 26th St. in Noe Valley has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms over 3,546 square feet.

In the three-level unit, tenants will enjoy hardwood floors, a fireplace, video intercoms, custom cabinetry, a balcony and ample natural lighting. The building comes with garage parking and a tiered backyard.

Life in this high-end mansion isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2440 Scott St. (Pacific Heights)



Lastly, check out this single-family home at 2440 Scott St. in Pacific Heights with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. With 4,392 square feet, this unit is listed at $18,000/month.

In the house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access and designer finishes. The property also has a two-car garage, a laundry room and a wine room. Pets are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousinghousing marketreal estatemoneybuzzworthydistractionSan Francisco
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos