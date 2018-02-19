  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

Geotechnical studies underway in South Bay for high speed rail

EMBED </>More Videos

If you go to the Central Valley, there is a flurry of construction activity underway in and around Fresno for California's new high speed rail line. A 4,700 foot viaduct is under construction that will route the trains over Union Pacific Railroad tracks (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
If you go to the Central Valley, there is a flurry of construction activity underway in and around Fresno for California's new high speed rail line.

A 4,700 foot viaduct is under construction that will route the trains over Union Pacific Railroad tracks and the San Joaquin River into Fresno. Altogether, 119 miles of Central Valley construction is in progress as the rail authority eyes the first passenger service to link Silicon Valley with the Central Valley.

In Silicon Valley, work is now starting on geotechnical analysis of proposed track alignments in Santa Clara County and in the City of San Jose.

A crew on President's Day was busy drilling for core samples along busy Monterey Road, just south of Senter Road. The samples will help planners to understand soil conditions before proceeding with advanced engineering and environmental work.

The High Speed Rail Authority says this is the same process that was done in the Fresno area before construction got underway there. It may be another year or two before a final choice of the rail alignment is made.

Environmental impact reviews and land acquisition must also be done before any final decisions are made.

The rigs are expected to drill at about 50 sites in Santa Clara County. The crews started their work last month and will wrap up in April. Temporary lane closures may be necessary with the rigs working along roadway shoulders and some time in landscaped median strips.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on high speed rail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictechnologyhigh speed railenvironmentearthquakestudyconstructionsanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video