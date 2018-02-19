'Double Shot Coffee' makes Excelsior debut

SAN FRANCISCO --A new spot for coffee, tea, and sandwiches has opened in Mission Terrace: Double Shot Coffee is located at 4587 Mission St. (between Harrington St. & Brazil Ave.)
This new eatery features a variety of coffee drink mainstays, signature lattes, quick breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and more.
On the drinks menu, expect to see offerings such as lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos. There are specialty drinks, too, like horchata, Nutella-lavender lattes; blended iced coffee drinks with white chocolate, caramel, and cookies and cream; and fruit-flavored smoothies.
If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, look for a selection of bagels topped with cream cheese, lox, egg and cheese, or veggies. The cafe also offers hot panini sandwiches, house-made tuna salad and a Greek salad with cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Aaron Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "Since Mama has closed, it feels like the whole neighborhood has been waiting for a new independent cafe to open. Double Shot does not disappoint! Well-made drinks, friendly staff, and a nice mural."
Yelper Brandon W. added: "Walking by on Mission for a couple months, I've been waiting for this place to open, and I wasn't disappointed."
And Anju J. said: "Checked it out for a quick snack while produce shopping across the street. Chocolate croissant was spot-on, so was the breakfast bagel."
Double Shot coffee is now open at 4587 Mission St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video from our partners at Hoodline.