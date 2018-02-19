  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

'Double Shot Coffee' makes Excelsior debut

Photo: M.G. T./Yelp

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
A new spot for coffee, tea, and sandwiches has opened in Mission Terrace: Double Shot Coffee is located at 4587 Mission St. (between Harrington St. & Brazil Ave.)

This new eatery features a variety of coffee drink mainstays, signature lattes, quick breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and more.

On the drinks menu, expect to see offerings such as lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos. There are specialty drinks, too, like horchata, Nutella-lavender lattes; blended iced coffee drinks with white chocolate, caramel, and cookies and cream; and fruit-flavored smoothies.

If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, look for a selection of bagels topped with cream cheese, lox, egg and cheese, or veggies. The cafe also offers hot panini sandwiches, house-made tuna salad and a Greek salad with cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Aaron Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "Since Mama has closed, it feels like the whole neighborhood has been waiting for a new independent cafe to open. Double Shot does not disappoint! Well-made drinks, friendly staff, and a nice mural."

Yelper Brandon W. added: "Walking by on Mission for a couple months, I've been waiting for this place to open, and I wasn't disappointed."

And Anju J. said: "Checked it out for a quick snack while produce shopping across the street. Chocolate croissant was spot-on, so was the breakfast bagel."

Double Shot coffee is now open at 4587 Mission St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video from our partners at Hoodline.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlinecoffeesmall businessbusinessrestaurantSan Francisco
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos