  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartments In Adams Point, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge, but what does low-end pricing on a rental in Adams Point look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Via rental site Zumper, we searched for the least-expensive listings available right now. Prices and availability are subject to change.

340 Lenox Ave.




Listed at $1,595/month, this studio apartment at 340 Lenox Ave. is 3.3 percent less than the $1,650/month median rent for a studio in Adams Point.

The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops and good natural lighting. Good news for cat lovers, but dog guardians must look elsewhere.

(See the complete listing here.)

338 Lenox Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 338 Lenox Ave. is listed for $2,150/month for its 725 square feet of space.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, good closet space and ample natural lighting, and the building contains on-site laundry and outdoor space. Feline companions are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

324 Warwick Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 324 Warwick Ave. that's going for $2,195/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher, but pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

141 Montecito Ave.




This apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 141 Montecito Ave., is listed at $2,299 month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

245 Perkins St.




Listed at $2,300/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 245 Perkins St.

When it comes to building amenities, tenants will enjoy garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet guardians are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos