Cannabis lab struggles to find home in Bay Area

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3116369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Looking for a job? You might want to take a look at the cannabis industry. More than 400,000 thousand pot related jobs are projected to be created across the country by 2021. But there are still many hurdles cannabis companies still face. (KGO-TV)