HOODLINE

What will $1,800 rent you in San Jose?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Jose if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1211 Garbo Way, #107 (West San Jose)




Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1211 Garbo Way. It's listed for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, there are a balcony and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3226 Kimber Ct., #102 (Cambrian Park)




Here's an 815-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 3226 Kimber Ct. that's going for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

394 Boynton Ave. (Winchester North)




Next, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 394 Boynton Ave. It's listed for $1,750 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. The unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7213 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)




Located at 7213 Rainbow Dr., here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.

In the sunny unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1895 Curtner Ave (Cambrian Park)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1895 Curtner Ave. The building features on-site laundry; Sadly, pets aren't welcome.

From the listing:

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, downstairs, 550 sq. ft.. Carpet has been professionally cleaned. Unit has been professionally cleaned. Walls touched up. New mini blinds. Refrigerator included. Coin-op laundry located on premises. No pets, no smoking. No Housing/Section 8. Utilities included are water, garbage and gardener. 1 year lease required. No bankruptcies or evictions on record. Feel free to drive by the property. Call or email to set up an appointment.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
