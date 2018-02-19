I lost my wedding/engagement rings last week somewhere between New York and Jackson Hole. A @United gate agent found it, put it in a safe, and then gave it to a pilot to HAND DELIVER it back to me in SF. I have a newfound faith in humanity and airlines 🙌🏼 Thanks United. pic.twitter.com/T342OGou5p — Brit Morin (@brit) February 19, 2018

Airline employees work hard to get us to our destinations safely, but two very dedicated people at United Airlines went the extra mile to reunite a San Francisco woman with her missing wedding and engagement rings.Brit Morin, founder of San Francisco-based Brit and Co. lost her rings somewhere between New York City and Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week.A United Airlines gate agent found the rings and put them in a safe.Then, sometime Monday -- a United captain hand-delivered the missing rings to Morin in San Francisco with a lovely note.Morin wrote that the episode restored her faith in humanity and the airline business.