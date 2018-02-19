  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
UNITED AIRLINES

SF woman has 'Newfound faith in humanity' after United returns lost wedding rings

Airline employees work hard to get us to our destinations safely, but two very dedicated people at United Airlines went the extra mile to reunite a San Francisco woman with her missing wedding and engagement rings.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Airline employees work hard to get us to our destinations safely, but two very dedicated people at United Airlines went the extra mile to reunite a San Francisco woman with her missing wedding and engagement rings.

Brit Morin, founder of San Francisco-based Brit and Co. lost her rings somewhere between New York City and Jackson Hole, Wyoming last week.

A United Airlines gate agent found the rings and put them in a safe.

Then, sometime Monday -- a United captain hand-delivered the missing rings to Morin in San Francisco with a lovely note.

Morin wrote that the episode restored her faith in humanity and the airline business.
