'Simply Cafe' Brings Chinese Fusion Fare To Hayes Valley

A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened in Hayes Valley. Located at 340 Grove St. (between Franklin St. & Gough St.), the fresh addition is called Simply Cafe.
Now open in the former Sage Cafe space, the restaurant features an extensive menu of coffee drinks, all-day breakfast and brunch dishes, salads and sandwiches, Chinese fare and more.
Customers will find items like the Meat Lover's Scramble with crispy bacon, sausage, honey ham, tomatoes and mozzarella; a tuna-and-cheddar sandwich on sliced multigrain or sourdough; a salad with baby spinach, mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, and feta cheese with house-made vinaigrette; and asparagus fish with black bean sauce and veggies.
There's a selection of smoothies on offer, too, and a variety of popular coffee and tea drink mainstays like mochas, chai and matcha lattes, and more. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Simply Cafe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Veston S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised its "great food, delicious coffee, dedicated management and accommodating staff. Simply Cafe is a mighty fine place for all walks of life and ages."
"In this fast-paced world, sometimes we just want to slow down and live simply. This is where we can do that," wroteLorrie C. "I'm always on the hunt for a non-hipster, local cafe where I can write and get some work done. Now that, but serene, cute and with Asian food and snacks? I'm there!"
Simply Cafe is open Tuesday-Friday from 8am-8pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-6pm.
