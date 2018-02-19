  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Simply Cafe' Brings Chinese Fusion Fare To Hayes Valley

Photo: Rue L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened in Hayes Valley. Located at 340 Grove St. (between Franklin St. & Gough St.), the fresh addition is called Simply Cafe.

Now open in the former Sage Cafe space, the restaurant features an extensive menu of coffee drinks, all-day breakfast and brunch dishes, salads and sandwiches, Chinese fare and more.

Customers will find items like the Meat Lover's Scramble with crispy bacon, sausage, honey ham, tomatoes and mozzarella; a tuna-and-cheddar sandwich on sliced multigrain or sourdough; a salad with baby spinach, mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, and feta cheese with house-made vinaigrette; and asparagus fish with black bean sauce and veggies.

There's a selection of smoothies on offer, too, and a variety of popular coffee and tea drink mainstays like mochas, chai and matcha lattes, and more. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Simply Cafe seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Veston S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised its "great food, delicious coffee, dedicated management and accommodating staff. Simply Cafe is a mighty fine place for all walks of life and ages."

"In this fast-paced world, sometimes we just want to slow down and live simply. This is where we can do that," wroteLorrie C. "I'm always on the hunt for a non-hipster, local cafe where I can write and get some work done. Now that, but serene, cute and with Asian food and snacks? I'm there!"

Simply Cafe is open Tuesday-Friday from 8am-8pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-6pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos