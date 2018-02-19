  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

Cold snap brings frigid weather to the Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Hikers along Concord's Lime Ridge Trail bundled up for a sunny but chilly walk through the open space. Brooke and Kyle Fox said the cold air felt good for a change. (Lick Observatory)

by Elissa Harrington
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Hikers along Concord's Lime Ridge Trail bundled up for a sunny but chilly walk through the open space. Brooke and Kyle Fox said the cold air felt good for a change.

"It actually feels good to feel like it's a little bit of winter instead of feeling like it's already Spring in February," said Brooke. "So I actually enjoy it a little bit."

"I'm hoping that the cold brings a little bit of rain. I know that we need it." said Kyle.

The cold isn't always kind to plants. Some are at risk of dying if not protected.

RELATED: See the ABC7 weather forecast for the week ahead

Max Schmidtbauer at Sloat Garden Center says the nursery is preparing for freezing overnight temperatures. "We'll cover certain plants with frost blankets or we'll wheel them inside and make sure they are well watered during the cold snap so they don't transpire too much and die." he said.

Schmidtbauer recommends covering succulents, citrus, and small seedlings.

Robert Marshall, the Contra Costa Fire Marshal, wants to remind people of fire-related risks during a cold spell. He says heaters are the third most common cause of home fires.

"The biggest mistake people make is not giving heaters enough space," said Marshall. "They think oh, it's blowing warm air it's not blowing hot air. There's no way it can start a fire but they can absolutely start a fire."

He recommends keeping combustibles at three feet away from a heater.

Concord's homeless shelter has added extra beds. They are doing outreach during the cold nights to offer blankets to homeless sleeping outside.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathercoldwinteraccuweatherfreezewinter weathergardeninghikingcontra costa countyalameda countyOaklandConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
Cold weather catches some off guard
WEATHER
Forecast: Waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms
I-80 closed in both directions from Colfax to state line due to heavy snowfall
Some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts to get at least 3-feet of snow
Bay Area weather: Storms to continue this week
Storm moves throughout Bay Area, causes some flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video