  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

City's Largest Whole Foods Planned For Mid-Market's Trinity Place

Trinity Place Phase 4 | Rendering via PAE Engineers

By Hoodline
Whole Foods plans to open a 65,000-square-foot, bi-level store in the last phase of the Trinity Place development at 8th and Market streets, which broke ground at the end of last year.

The market, currently projected to open in 2021, will include a food hall and a taproom, along with 165 dedicated parking spaces in an underground garage, according to a press release from Trinity Properties.

Vendors for the food hall and brewery have not yet been identified, said Evan Nicholson, a spokesman with Glodow Nead Communications.
Rendering via SF Planning

Phase 4 of Trinity Place will be a 17-story mixed-use tower that brings the development up to 1,900 residential units, of which 231 will be below-market rate, and 360 will be rent-controlled. The residences at 1169 Market St. will be a mix of junior one-bedroom, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The tower will have six levels of below-grade parking providing 281 residential spaces, but it's unclear if the dedicated spots for Whole Foods will be in the same garage.
Rendering via SF Planning

Phase 3 of the development was completed late last year. The 1188 Mission St. tower opened to market-rate and rent-controlled residents in 2010 and the 1190 Mission St. tower moved residents in three years later.

The store will serve not only the residents of the four apartment towers, but will serve as the only full-service grocery serving the Mid-Market neighborhood. Once open, the location will be the largest Whole Foods outpost in San Francisco.

As Trinity Place reaches its final phase, it's already getting new neighbors: there are 304 units under construction at 1066 Market St., 1028 Market is expected to bring 186 new units, and Stage 1075 is accepting applications for 90 new condos at 1075 Market .
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos