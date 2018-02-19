San Ramon community pays tribute to Florida school shooting victims

#SanRamon community holds candlelight vigil for #ParklandSchoolShooting victims. Organizer says; it could happen here too. pic.twitter.com/PtCStkbXFJ — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) February 20, 2018

The 17 victims of the Parkland School Shooting's names were read aloud along with a description of who they were and who they could have become as San Ramon students, parents, and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in their honor.Those in attendance held candles and signs.Two students from Dougherty Valley High School addressed the crowd. Both used to live in Broward County, Florida.One knew shooting victim, Nicholas Dworet, from her elementary school swim team. She was in 3rd grade, he was in 5th grade. She said he had a reputation for cheering on and helping the younger swimmers.Vigil organizer and parent, Sabina Zafar, said school shootings can happen anywhere. She's asking residents of San Ramon to contact law makers and demand "common sense gun control."