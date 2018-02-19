  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

How to write a letter of support to Florida school shooting survivors

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is encouraging people everywhere to write letters to the survivors of the horrific school shooting there. She says it will lift their spirits. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is encouraging people everywhere to write letters to the survivors of the horrific school shooting there. She says it will lift their spirits.

RELATED: Mill Valley students hold vigil for Florida school shooting victims

Three different candlelight vigils took place in South Florida Monday night to remember the 17 lives lost in the shooting.

Here's the address you can send your letters to:
Diane Wolk-Rogers
Stoneman Douglas High School

5901 Pine Island Road
Parkland, Florida 33076

Click here for full coverage on the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and click here for a look at comprehensive coverage on school shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingmass shootingparkland school shootingcrimeshooting rampagevigilmemorialstudentshigh schoolMill Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video