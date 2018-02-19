How to write a letter of support to Florida school shooting survivors

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is encouraging people everywhere to write letters to the survivors of the horrific school shooting there. She says it will lift their spirits.
Three different candlelight vigils took place in South Florida Monday night to remember the 17 lives lost in the shooting.
Here's the address you can send your letters to:
Diane Wolk-Rogers
Stoneman Douglas High School
5901 Pine Island Road
Parkland, Florida 33076
