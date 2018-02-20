  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Bay Area warming centers open amid freezing temperatures

When temperatures drop below 40 degrees, the Boccardo Reception Center in San Jose, and other shelters in Santa Clara County, make more room for those in need. (KGO-TV)

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
Freezing temperatures hit the Bay Area Tuesday morning, making it uncomfortable for some and dangerous for others.

When temperatures drop below 40 degrees, the Boccardo Reception Center in San Jose, and other shelters in Santa Clara County, make more room for those in need.

Hundreds of beds are available at nine shelters in Santa Clara County, but thousands of people are known to be on the streets.

The streets were freezing cold overnight.

Frost covered cars and grass in the East Bay as temperatures dropped into the mid-20s in some spots.

At the Diridon Station in San Jose, people were bundled up heading back to work after the long holiday weekend. "It was a little hard to get out of bed," said San Jose resident Nicole Lim.

Pablo Rodriguez and Tom Evans walk every weekday at the Campbell Community Center.

Tuesday was no different, for them at least, even though temperatures dropped into the upper 20s earlier in the morning.

"A little less people now walking around still, we have the same regulars, which is good," said Campbell resident Pablo Rodriguez.

"As long as I can keep my upper body warm, my shoulders warm and my head warm, I'm fine," said San Jose resident Tom Evans.

Click here for more information on warming centers and shelters in Santa Clara County.

