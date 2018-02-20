Four displaced after fire destroys home near Walnut Creek

Firefighters on scene in Walnut Creek at a house fire. It didn’t burn to the ground- but looks destroyed. pic.twitter.com/o8qL223PNA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 20, 2018

Officials said four people were displaced after a one-alarm fire broke out at a home near Walnut Creek Tuesday morning.The fire was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Springbrook Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Walnut Creek, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.Firefighters arrived on scene and knocked down the blaze in 30 minutes.Marshall said the house is a total loss and all four occupants who have been displaced will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.Officials said they found a man on the ground in the front yard who needed help when they arrived because he has mobility issues from a stroke he suffered at another time. He was treated for minor smoke inhalation.Fire investigators are on the scene, but have not yet identified the cause of the fire. Officials said they believe the fire may have started in the back of the home away from the bedrooms, so that could explain why it had time to really get going before someone discovered it.There were no other reports of injures.