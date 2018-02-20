  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Mountain View police looking to reunite stolen items with rightful owners

Mountain View police are looking for rightful owners of a Swarovski ring, luggage, backpacks and purses. (Mountain View Police)

ABC7 News
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Mountain View police are looking for rightful owners of a Swarovski ring, luggage, backpacks and purses.

They found a number of stolen items in the back of a parked U-Haul on February 13.

Police believe Melissa Vincent stole the items along with personal documents belonging to other people, including various forms of identification, mail and tax forms.

The 25-year-old was arrested in booked on numerous charges including burglary, identity theft and possession of burglary tools.

If you recognize any of the items in the images, please reach out to Det. Frank Rivas at frank.rivas@mountainview.gov

Please be ready to provide identifying information that the items rightfully belong to you.

Click here to take a look at all of the items.
