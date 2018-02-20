  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ALCOHOL

Study claims 2 drinks a day more likely to extend life past 90 than exercise

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cheers! When it comes to living a long life, booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

RELATED: Facing shortage, tequila producers 'don't see that the problem will be resolved soon'

A new study claims that people who drink two glasses of wine or beer a day tend to live longer than those who abstained.

Dr. Claudia Kawas, a specialist in neurology from the University of California, and researchers discovered that those who drink a moderate amount of alcohol were 18 percent less likely to die early, according to British online newspaper The Independent. Those who exercise daily reduce the risk of premature death by 11 percent, the Independent reported.

Kawas this week presented the most recent results from The 90+ Study at the American Association for the Advancement of Science's annual meeting in Austin, Texas. At the meeting, the Independent reports, Kawas said she firmly believes "that modest drinking improves longevity."

While both drinking beer or wine in moderation and exercise appear to increase lifespans, the study results show that those who consume alcohol benefit even more.

Click here to read a summary of the study.

Click here for a look at more buzzworthy stories!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthalcoholexercisehealth carebeerwinestudyresearchbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ALCOHOL
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
Study shows Americans spend billions shopping while drunk
People question why Johnnie Walker becomes "Jane Walker"
Southwest hikes in-flight drink prices
Bay Area winery unveils wines to be poured exclusively at the Oscars
More alcohol
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video