Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are showing their support for the "March for Our Lives" demonstration.
RELATED: Oprah joins Clooneys in donating $500,000 to march against guns
The couple released a statement saying they will be donating $500,000 to help pay for the event, which is being led by the teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida earlier this month.
The march will be held on March 24 in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun control.
RELATED: Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
The couple said they will join the march because their "children's lives depend on it."
The full statement read: "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."
Click here for full coverage on the shooting at deadly school shooting in Florida.
George, Amal Clooney to donate $500,000 to 'March for Our Lives' demonstration
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
More News
Top Video
More Video