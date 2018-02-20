Lawmakers want Equifax to extend protections
Democratic lawmakers want Equifax to extend protections for consumers - providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for at least three years.
That's the request from some members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. They argue that identity thieves will wait to act on stolen information.
After its massive data breach, Equifax Inc. offered one year of free protection. Information of about 145 million Americans was compromised.
Lawmakers say the Equifax chief information security officer told them last October that thieves would likely wait at least a year - or more - before trying to sell the stolen data.
Google rolls out Google Pay
Google Pay is now a reality for Android users, in direct competition with rival Apple Pay. Today Google announced the app is available on mobile devices. It is a merger between the company's existing Android Pay and Google Wallet options.
Users can store credit and debit card information in the app, as well as loyalty programs and gift cards. Google also said consumers in a few cities can use Google Pay for transit costs - with more cities being added soon.
Google also said it is working on an option to send and receive payments through the app. That will be available "within the next few months."
Unwanted Amazon order could be "brushing" scheme
A couple near Sacramento keeps receiving pillows from Amazon that they didn't order.
Michelle Carroll said it started with a stuffed talking hamster delivered to her home. She thought it was a prank, but then the pillows started coming.
Carroll and her husband believe they're a victim of "brushing." That's when someone uses a fake account and sends products to someone, so they can write good reviews and raise ratings for the product.
"It's upsetting. Somebody has our address. And somebody is using names," Carroll said.
Amazon says sending unsolicited packages to people violates company policy. It could result in the sellers being removed from the site or law enforcement being contacted.
Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Consumer Catch-up: Equifax protections, Google Pay roll out, unwanted Amazon purchases
