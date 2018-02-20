  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Equifax protections, Google Pay roll out, unwanted Amazon purchases

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
Lawmakers want Equifax to extend protections

Democratic lawmakers want Equifax to extend protections for consumers - providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for at least three years.

That's the request from some members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. They argue that identity thieves will wait to act on stolen information.

After its massive data breach, Equifax Inc. offered one year of free protection. Information of about 145 million Americans was compromised.

Lawmakers say the Equifax chief information security officer told them last October that thieves would likely wait at least a year - or more - before trying to sell the stolen data.

Google rolls out Google Pay

Google Pay is now a reality for Android users, in direct competition with rival Apple Pay. Today Google announced the app is available on mobile devices. It is a merger between the company's existing Android Pay and Google Wallet options.

Users can store credit and debit card information in the app, as well as loyalty programs and gift cards. Google also said consumers in a few cities can use Google Pay for transit costs - with more cities being added soon.

Google also said it is working on an option to send and receive payments through the app. That will be available "within the next few months."

Unwanted Amazon order could be "brushing" scheme

A couple near Sacramento keeps receiving pillows from Amazon that they didn't order.

Michelle Carroll said it started with a stuffed talking hamster delivered to her home. She thought it was a prank, but then the pillows started coming.

Carroll and her husband believe they're a victim of "brushing." That's when someone uses a fake account and sends products to someone, so they can write good reviews and raise ratings for the product.

"It's upsetting. Somebody has our address. And somebody is using names," Carroll said.

Amazon says sending unsolicited packages to people violates company policy. It could result in the sellers being removed from the site or law enforcement being contacted.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsdata breachgooglemoneyamazonscamsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video