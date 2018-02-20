  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In San Jose

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5210 Monterey Rd.




Here's a studio apartment at 5210 Monterey Rd. in Edenvale / Great Oaks, which, at 410 square feet, is going for $1,259 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, on-site laundry and amply greenery. According to the listing, "Amenities include easy freeway access, five convenient laundry care centers, reserved covered parking, minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment, sparkling pool, and much more."

(See the full listing here.)

2868 Rathmann Dr.




Then there's this 460-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2868 Rathmann Dr. in Evergreen North, listed at $1,500 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors and good natural lighting.

(See the listing here.)

11841 Southwood Dr.




This studio abode, situated at 11841 Southwood Dr. in San Tomas - North, is listed for $1,645 / month for its 372 square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking. The unit has hardwood floors, a private patio and stainless steel appliances.

(See the listing here.)

2960 Huff Ave., #4




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2960 Huff Ave. in Winchester North, which is going for $1,695 / month.

The downstairs unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, as well as ceiling fans and good closet space.

(Check out the listing here.)

1895 Curtner Ave.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1895 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
