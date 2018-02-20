Duboce Park memorial honors Parkland shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A memorial to the Florida shooting victims has popped up at Duboce Park in San Francisco. Our partners at Hoodline first reported the memorial, which individually honors each of the 17 victims.
People at the popular dog park say they first noticed the memorial over the last day or so.
"I was walking down here and I saw it and I thought it was pretty. Actually, I did not, however... until just now... realize what it was about, that it was about the students who were shot and that gives it more power to know that," said Laura Sydell, who lives in San Francisco."
It's not just in San Francisco. There was a vigil outside San Ramon City Hall Monday night, honoring the victims and advocating for gun control.
While in Santa Rosa, kids and their parents came together to say #wetoo, calling for safe schools.
There are efforts across the Bay Area to remember the victims and demand change.
"It's great that this has spread to San Francisco and people around are kind of taking notice and doing what they can. There are so many people at this park, so many families and what's happened has touched people everywhere and it should be remembered," said Jess Nam, who lives in San Francisco.
