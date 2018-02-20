  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident. His family claims he was shot in the back. Warning -- the video in our story is graphic.

RELATED: Video shows BART officer-involved shooting of Sahleem Tindle

ABC7 News obtained a 20-second long bodycam video as it was being shown to the victim, Sahleem Tindle's, family.

The family insists the video proves the 28-year-old was shot in the back on Jan. 3. A BART police officer reportedly heard a gunshot on 7th Street.

When he ran across the street, he claims he saw Tindle and another man fighting on the ground.

In the video, you can hear the officer yelling, and then firing his weapon.

Tindle then rolls onto his side then his back.

A gun was found at the scene, but it's not clear who it belonged to.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges

John Burris is the family's attorney. He says," It's clear when I saw the video Mr. Tindle was shot multiple times in the back. At a time when it was not apparent, he had a weapon of any kind. "

Oakland Police is investigating and would not comment on the case.

In a statement, BART said, quote, 'as a police department and a transit agency we at BART understand that any loss of life is tragic."

Tindle's older brother, Karim Mayfield, said, "It is tragic to see anything like that but when it's your little brother. When he is not at fault. It is truly heart wrenching."

His family has filed a claim against BART and hopes the DA will file criminal charges against the officer.

Oakland police are investigating and released this statement: "The Oakland Police Department is only involved in the Criminal Investigation, however, the Alameda County District Attorney's office conducts a separate/independent investigation. The investigation is still active and ongoing, therefore we will not be releasing additional information at this time, this includes video footage."

Click here for a look at the most recent stories about officer-involved shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeBARTpoliceofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingprotestpublic transportationshootingpolice shootingOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows BART officer-involved shooting of Sahleem Tindle
Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART
Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station
Concord police shoot man during traffic stop
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video