Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out

Twenty-eight-year-old Sahleem Tindle was killed near the West Oakland BART station last month. Video shows the incident. His family claims he was shot in the back. Warning -- the video in our story is graphic.ABC7 News obtained a 20-second long bodycam video as it was being shown to the victim, Sahleem Tindle's, family.The family insists the video proves the 28-year-old was shot in the back on Jan. 3. A BART police officer reportedly heard a gunshot on 7th Street.When he ran across the street, he claims he saw Tindle and another man fighting on the ground.In the video, you can hear the officer yelling, and then firing his weapon.Tindle then rolls onto his side then his back.A gun was found at the scene, but it's not clear who it belonged to.John Burris is the family's attorney. He says," It's clear when I saw the video Mr. Tindle was shot multiple times in the back. At a time when it was not apparent, he had a weapon of any kind. "Oakland Police is investigating and would not comment on the case.In a statement, BART said, quote, 'as a police department and a transit agency we at BART understand that any loss of life is tragic."Tindle's older brother, Karim Mayfield, said, "It is tragic to see anything like that but when it's your little brother. When he is not at fault. It is truly heart wrenching."His family has filed a claim against BART and hopes the DA will file criminal charges against the officer.Oakland police are investigating and released this statement: