'Tawara Sake Dining' Opens In The Mission

A new Japanese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tawara Sake Dining, the new arrival is located at 2193 Mission St. (between Sycamore St & 18th St) in the Mission .
As we reported in January, this newcomer takes over the space formerly occupied by vegan and pescatarian eatery Urban Fish, which closed last year. The restaurant comes from the same folks behind the Mission's Blowfish Sushi (2170 Bryant St.) and SoMa's Iza Ramen (1155 Folsom St.).
The menu offers dishes like roasted king oyster mushrooms with panko and parmesan cheese; takoyaki octopus balls with green onions, and grilled beef tongue with sake and rice vinegar.
There's an extensive sake list on offer, too, with selections such as Inemankai from Kyoto, Fukuju from Hyogo, and a sparkling nigori from Yamaguchi. (Take a look at the full dinner menu here and the sake list here.)
Tawara Sake Dining has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Wen L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said it was "a cozy little restaurant with friendly and knowledgeable servers. You can tell they put a lot of thought into pairing their dishes with their sake. Everyone was impressed with the scallops."
And Shunojo I. said: "As I'm Japanese, this is great IZAKAYA kind of Japanese restaurant. It's not really Japanese. Please try Sashimi (fresh seafood) here. You will be surprised cuz they aged fish."
Tawara Sake Dining is open Monday-Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm.
