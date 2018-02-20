  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Historical Plaques Celebrate Barbary Coast's Cultural Identity

By Hoodline
Last week, the Top of Broadway Community Benefit District (ToBCBD) celebrated the unveiling of ten bronze commemorative plaques that highlight "prominent landmarked and historic businesses" that shaped North Beach's cultural identity.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at North Beach tavern Specs' Twelve Adler Museum Cafe (12 William Saroyan Pl.) with members of ToBCBD in attendance, along with Elly Simmons, daughter of late cafe owner Richard Edward Simmons.

District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin said the plaques "bring to life the bawdy, vibrant and colorful legacy of the Barbary Coast and the famed Broadway strip."

The process for selecting honorees for the commemorative markers began in late 2014, when the CBD received a city Community Challenge Grant. Since then, the nonprofit worked to identify suitable locations for the markers, many of which highlight entities that no longer exist.

"It's about honoring the place and the history of the building," Simmons told Hoodline via phone. "It's been many different, interesting things that reflect the city of San Francisco."
Broadway at Columbus Avenue. | Photo: eric molina/Flickr

"The building has housed so many things since 1855," Simmons added. "Before we opened it, we had to fight with the city for a full year to get a liquor license while it sat empty. The city was worried that it would fail and we'd turn it into yet another topless bar," she said, noting the neighborhood's reputation.

Specs is the only business recognized by the project that still exists, said Simmons.

The other nine plaques showcase what has come before, like the city's first lesbian bar, Mona's 440 Club (440 Broadway), Finocchio's (504 Broadway), the Peter Macchiarini Steps (1100 Block of Kearny St.), the Italian American Bank (270 Columbus Ave.), The Lusty Lady (1033 Kearny St.), Devil's Acre & Battle Row (200 Columbus Ave.), Terrific Street & International Settlement (596 Pacific Ave.), The Jazz Workshop (473 Broadway) and The Old Broadway Jail (534 Broadway).

Text from each marker can be viewed here. More information about the plaques and a walking tour of historical points of interest in the Top of Broadway Community Benefit District can be found here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos