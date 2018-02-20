  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Which diet will work for you: Low-carb or low-fat?

EMBED </>More Videos

A Stanford professor spent an entire year studying two groups of people -- one group was on a low-carb diet, the other on a low-fat diet. (KGO-TV)

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Stanford professor spent an entire year studying two groups of people -- one group was on a low-carb diet, the other on a low-fat diet.

RELATED: Study claims alcohol is more important than exercise for living past 90

Christopher Gardner, PhD, wanted to figure out if he could predict which diet would be the most successful for an individual person based on their genetic makeup.

Drum roll please --

He couldn't.

Gardner found a person's genes (and other factors, like insulin levels) did not predict which diet would result in the most weight loss. Study participants in both groups lost an average of 12-13 pounds.

RELATED: Bay Area company designs diet plans for your DNA

But, Gardner is not giving up.

He said the next level of determining diet personalization could come from what he learned about hunger.

He said some people are more satiated on whole grains and some people are more satiated with healthy fats.

And, in the end, there probably won't be one factor that predicts a person's success on diet, it will be a set of factors, collectively, that will point a dieter in the right direction.

To read more about the study, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fooddietdietsrestaurantrestaurantsstudyresearchstanford universityStanford UniversityPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video