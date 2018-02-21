  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

San Jose flood victims mark one-year anniversary since disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose flood victims are marking the one-year anniversary Wednesday since the Coyote Creek disaster, which left thousands of residents displaced. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose flood victims are marking the one-year anniversary Wednesday since the Coyote Creek disaster, which left thousands of residents displaced.

So much was damaged during the flood, but signs in the Rocksprings neighborhood are coming back.

RELATED: Recovery slow for San Jose's flood victims

Many remember the images from that day such as rescue boats getting people out to safety. In the end, 14,000 people were displaced in San Jose.

After the flood, $6.8-million was raised for flood assistance.

RELATED: Army Corps of Engineers to help assess Coyote Creek for future flood prevention

Parents and neighbors of Shirakawa School established a donation center and raised $30,000 for gift cards. Nearly 100 families at the school were flood victims. "Within 2.5 days, everything was put into play, reaching out to all our extended community areas and having people step up immediately," Shirakawa school principal Yvonne Sugimura said.

Unfortunately, so much more was needed. Food losses have been estimated at $73 million, 10 times more than what public donations raised.
RELATED: SJ's Coyote Creek flood victims seek millions in lawsuit

At least 150 residents are suing the city, the county and the water district.

On Wednesday morning, some city and county leaders will be in the neighborhood to talk about the flooding that happened and what can be done to prevent it in the future.

Click here for more stories related to flooding.

PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose, causing damage, evacuations
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
flash floodingfloodingstorm damagestormrainsanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
Recovery slow for San Jose's flood victims
San Jose: Coyote Creek flood victims seek millions in lawsuit
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video