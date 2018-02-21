San Jose flood victims mark one-year anniversary since disaster

San Jose flood victims are marking the one-year anniversary Wednesday since the Coyote Creek disaster, which left thousands of residents displaced.So much was damaged during the flood, but signs in the Rocksprings neighborhood are coming back.Many remember the images from that day such as rescue boats getting people out to safety. In the end, 14,000 people were displaced in San Jose.After the flood, $6.8-million was raised for flood assistance.Parents and neighbors of Shirakawa School established a donation center and raised $30,000 for gift cards. Nearly 100 families at the school were flood victims. "Within 2.5 days, everything was put into play, reaching out to all our extended community areas and having people step up immediately," Shirakawa school principal Yvonne Sugimura said.Unfortunately, so much more was needed. Food losses have been estimated at $73 million, 10 times more than what public donations raised.At least 150 residents are suing the city, the county and the water district.On Wednesday morning, some city and county leaders will be in the neighborhood to talk about the flooding that happened and what can be done to prevent it in the future.