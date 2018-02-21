While thousands of drivers wait to buy the Telsa Model 3, one lucky person will get to skip the line and own one of the hottest electric cars on the street because it turns out Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal, is raffling off his sedan.
It's the sixth Model 3 ever built and his car has the full upgrade from voice-activated controls to LED fog lamps.
RELATED: Tesla opens Model 3 orders to non-employee reservation holders
All he wants you to do is donate to his non-profit organization called Big Green, which brings gardening and healthy food programs to kids.
Kimbal said a $10 donation will give you 100 chances to win.
Click here for a chance to win Kimbal's Tesla.
Click here for more stories on Tesla
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal giving away his Tesla Model 3
TESLA
More tesla
AUTOMOTIVE
More Automotive
Top Stories
More News
Top Video
More Video