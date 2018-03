While thousands of drivers wait to buy the Telsa Model 3, one lucky person will get to skip the line and own one of the hottest electric cars on the street because it turns out Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal, is raffling off his sedan.It's the sixth Model 3 ever built and his car has the full upgrade from voice-activated controls to LED fog lamps.All he wants you to do is donate to his non-profit organization called Big Green , which brings gardening and healthy food programs to kids.Kimbal said a $10 donation will give you 100 chances to win.for a chance to win Kimbal's Tesla.